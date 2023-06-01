Milwaukee hit-and-run, motorcyclist hurt, driver drunk: complaint

article

Paul Bermudez, 32, of Milwaukee, is charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that injured a motorcyclist near 68th and Oklahoma May 28. Prosecutors say he was drunk at the time.

He's charged with OWI, second offense, hit-and-run and operating while revoked.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. near 68th and Oklahoma. A criminal complaint said witnesses reported Bermudez was trying to leave the scene.

He was found walking southbound on 68th Street. He ran initially, prosecutors say, but was arrested, telling officers, "I already knew I was getting arrested, I figured I would make you work for it."

Witnesses to the crash said Bermudez' vehicle was turning left onto southbound 68th Street and the vehicle's front passenger tire hit the front of the motorcycle. The motorcyclist was ejected and broke both legs.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Another witness said Bermudez drove off after the crash and was later running.

After his arrest, officers said when asked how much he had been drinking, he said "not enough," later saying he had 1 to 1.5 pints of vodka an hour or two before the crash, the complaint says. He was arrested for OWI after prosecutors say he performed poorly on field sobriety tests.

A blood sample was taken at the hospital.

The complaint notes he was convicted of OWI in Milwaukee in 2017.