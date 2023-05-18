Milwaukee hit-and-run, garbage worker hurt, driver charged

article

Kayla Mann, 31, of Milwaukee, is charged with hit-and-run causing injury after prosecutors say she hit a garbage worker Monday, May 15 near 61st and Chambers.

According to a criminal complaint, the garbage worker suffered a fractured foot after being hit by a vehicle driven by Mann, who said her license "might be" suspended.

A search of DOT records revealed that it was, in fact, suspended, and she was notified in January of that suspended status.

Police arrested Mann at her home after she admitted to hitting the man, the complaint says. She said "she believed she had enough space" but did not.

The criminal complaint notes:

The State at this time has used its discretion to only charge the above count. Should the defendant contest the charges, the State reserves the right to amend the charges and charge the defendant with additional counts.

Mann made her initial appearance in court Thursday, May 18 and received a $1,000 signature bond.