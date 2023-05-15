Milwaukee DPW worker hurt; hit-and-run driver later arrested

article

A 31-year-old Milwaukee woman is accused of striking a Milwaukee garbage truck with her car, injuring a worker, and then fleeing the scene.

Milwaukee police say this hit-and-run crash happened near 61st and Chambers around 8:30 a.m. Monday. The Department of Public Works employee was riding the rear step of a garbage truck and fell to the ground.

The driver of the striking vehicle fled the scene but was later arrested.

The passenger of the DPW garbage truck, a 38-year-old man, was taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.