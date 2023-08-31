Milwaukee hit-and-run, boy killed, drivers racing: report

Tyrone Reese Jr., 11, a Milwaukee fifth-grader, died at Children's Wisconsin Aug. 30, three days after he was struck in a hit-and-run while riding his bicycle near Fond du Lac and Capitol. The medical examiner's report says two drivers were racing before the crash.

According to the report, the two drivers were racing on Capitol and turned onto Fond du Lac. Both vehicles were then speeding east on Fond du Lac side by side in the 30 mph zone. Reese, Jr. was riding his bike on the sidewalk, also headed east on Fond du Lac. The report says Reese, Jr. veered into traffic and was hit by one of the drivers who then fled the scene.

Bystanders performed CPR until Reese, Jr. could be taken to the hospital. He died three days later in the pediatric ICU.

Tyrone Reese Jr.

The driver who hit him was later arrested. The report says the striking vehicle, a 2010 Lexus LS, suffered extensive damage.

Data show the intersection where the crash happened is the worst in Milwaukee for crashes; a danger Reese, Jr.'s family knows all too well.

"This is the last thing I’ve got of my son here," said Tyrone Reese, Sr.

A day after his son's death, Reese, Sr. held tight to molds of his Tyrone Reese, Jr.'s hands made in the hospital before the fifth-grader passed away.

"The doctor made them while he was on his last breath," said Reese, Sr.

The 11-year-old was known by many other names.

Hit-and-run scene on W. Fond du Lac Avenue, Milwaukee

"His name was Big AJ, TJ, Big Reese," said Reese, Sr.

The boy leaves behind many siblings and other loved ones.

"They all keep asking, ‘Where’s Fat Man? Where’s my brother?'" said Reese, Sr.

A search warrant says after the crash, a witness followed the driver suspected of hitting Reese, Jr., taking a picture of the license plate.

"We feel like y’all did all you could do, and y’all brought justice to my son," said Reese, Sr.

Reese, Jr. was pronounced brain-dead and ultimately died from his severe injuries.

"Y'all in a rush to go nowhere -- to jail," said Reese, Sr. "Y'all in a rush to go to jail."

The search warrant says a 30-year-old man turned himself into police custody in connection with the crash a day later.

"Now, we gotta look at my cousin in a casket," said Deja'nae Gallion. "Just too much. We gonna miss him."

On Fond du Lac, with cars speeding by, family released balloons in the boy's honor on Thursday night, Aug. 31.

"Slow down," said Reese, Sr. "Just slow down."

Reese, Sr. said he's not letting go of his son's hand.

"This is my heart right here," said Reese, Sr. "This is my oldest son. This is my junior. I love him to the death of me."

The family set up a GoFundMe.com account to help during this tragic time.