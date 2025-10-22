The Brief New video from an MCTS bus shows a hit-and-run that injured a boy. King "KJ" Hogan was struck while crossing the street at 35th and Scott. MPD continues to seek the driver and vehicle involved.



New video from a Milwaukee County Transit System bus shows the hit-and-run that injured a boy earlier this month.

35th and Scott

What they're saying:

The crash happened at the intersection of 35th and Scott on Oct. 14. The victim, 8-year-old King "KJ" Hogan, suffered a broken jaw and a swollen face.

Mildred Boyd, the boy's mother, told FOX6 News her son and other children were crossing the street after school to catch a bus when the hit-and-run happened. A GoFundMe has been set up to help with the boy's recovery.

Boyd said her older children saw the driver in a gray SUV look back briefly before they fled the scene.

MPD tips

What you can do:

MPD continues to seek the driver and vehicle involved. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7222; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.