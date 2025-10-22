Video: Milwaukee hit-and-run, boy injured at 35th and Scott
MILWAUKEE - New video from a Milwaukee County Transit System bus shows the hit-and-run that injured a boy earlier this month.
35th and Scott
What they're saying:
The crash happened at the intersection of 35th and Scott on Oct. 14. The victim, 8-year-old King "KJ" Hogan, suffered a broken jaw and a swollen face.
Mildred Boyd, the boy's mother, told FOX6 News her son and other children were crossing the street after school to catch a bus when the hit-and-run happened. A GoFundMe has been set up to help with the boy's recovery.
Boyd said her older children saw the driver in a gray SUV look back briefly before they fled the scene.
MPD tips
What you can do:
MPD continues to seek the driver and vehicle involved. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7222; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
The Source: FOX6 News obtained video from the Milwaukee County Transit System and referenced prior coverage of the crash, including details from the Milwaukee Police Department and an interview with the boy's mother.