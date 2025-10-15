Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee hit-and-run, child injured at 35th and Scott

Published  October 15, 2025 4:14pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

    • Milwaukee police are looking for the driver who hit a child on the city's south side.
    • The 8-year-old child was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. 
    • Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7222.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for the driver who hit a child on the city's south side and fled the scene on Tuesday, Oct. 14.

It happened at 35th and Scott. MPD said a vehicle hit an 8-year-old pedestrian shortly before 4 p.m. The child was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. 

MPD continues to seek the driver and vehicle involved. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7222; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

