Milwaukee police are looking for the driver who hit a child on the city's south side and fled the scene on Tuesday, Oct. 14.

It happened at 35th and Scott. MPD said a vehicle hit an 8-year-old pedestrian shortly before 4 p.m. The child was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

MPD continues to seek the driver and vehicle involved. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7222; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

