Milwaukee hit-and-run, 16th and Forest Home, motorcyclist on life support

A Milwaukee father is fighting for his life, badly hurt in a hit-and-run crash while he was on his motorcycle. It happened Sunday, May 28 near 16th and Forest Home. Luis Herrera's family is praying for a miracle.

"I just want him to wake up," said Mercedes Padilla, mother of Herrera, 29. "We have been waiting for him to wake up."

FOX6 spoke with Padilla on Saturday, June 3, nearly a week after the crash that left her son on life support. She said she hopes whoever hit him and drove off will turn themselves in.

"I never thought I was going to be put in this position where I'll be the mom explaining to people that my son is laying in a hospital bed dying," said Padilla.

Luis Herrera, hit-and-run, 16th and Forest Home

According to Padilla, after hitting her son, the driver ran a red light and kept going.

"The person took off," said Padilla. "They left my son just laying there like a piece of garbage, like he wasn't worth anything."

A nearby gas station's surveillance cameras captured the crash, and seconds later, people rushed to help. Edwin Santiago was one of them.

"I dialed 911, started calling and called the ambulance," said Santiago. "I said, 'The guy is on the floor. He's going to die.'"

Luis Herrera

Police are searching for the driver as Herrera fights for his life with severe brain injuries and an amputated leg.

"They said he might be completely brain-dead within the next few days," said Padilla.

Padilla said Herrera has a tremendous support system and three kids eagerly waiting for him to come home.

Luis Herrera

"We just have to keep hope, keep praying," said Padilla.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to please contact Milwaukee police.