Milwaukee hit-and-run crash; vehicle stolen from Shorewood

Milwaukee police are investigating a hit-and-run accident near 63rd and Capitol on Monday, Sept. 13.

Officials say around 1:15 p.m. on Monday, a car was traveling northbound on N. 63rd Street when it struck an unoccupied, legally parked vehicle. People inside of the striking vehicle exited – and fled on foot.

Officials say the striking vehicle had been reported stolen vehicle from Shorewood.

