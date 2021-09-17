Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee hit-and-run crash; vehicle stolen from Shorewood

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a hit-and-run accident near 63rd and Capitol on Monday, Sept. 13. 

Officials say around 1:15 p.m. on Monday, a car was traveling northbound on N. 63rd Street when it struck an unoccupied, legally parked vehicle. People inside of the striking vehicle exited – and fled on foot.

Officials say the striking vehicle had been reported stolen vehicle from Shorewood.

