Milwaukee hit-and-run, 37th and Lisbon, life-threatening injuries

article

A pedestrian was hit by a driver near 37th and Lisbon in Milwaukee on Monday evening, May 22 who did not stop, police said.

The crash happened around 6 p.m.

The pedestrian, a male, was crossing Lisbon when the driver headed west on Lisbon hit him and kept going.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.