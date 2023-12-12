Milwaukee hit-and-run; woman injured, driver sought

A Milwaukee woman was seriously hurt after a hit-and-run crash Friday, Dec. 8 on the city's south side.

Family said Tiffany Dane was crossing the street on her way to the store when she was struck. Surveillance video showed a red car hit her and keep going.

"To hear and see my mom crippled on the ground screaming for help, and it’s cold out here. It wasn’t a good scene. Blood everywhere," said Brett Dane, 's son.

Brett said his mother suffered broken bones, bruising and brain bleeding.

"It’s an emotional roller coaster right now. She’s going through a lot of pain. She’s struggling with the pain," he said. "The hospital she’s at, they’re doing a really good job helping her.

Tiffany and Brett Dane

Milwaukee police are searching for the driver.

"Turn yourself in. Take accountability for what you did to an innocent woman," Brett said.

"Cherish your loved ones. Especially your immediate family, because this was a scare where I could have never talked to my mom again."

The family created a GoFundMe online fundraiser to help cover medical expenses.