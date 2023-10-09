Milwaukee Hilton Garden Inn fire caused by electrical heater

article

An electrical heater is to blame for a fire that broke out Monday, Oct. 9 at the Hilton Garden Inn on Howell Avenue in Milwaukee – near Mitchell International Airport.

Firefighters responded to the scene around 2:15 a.m.

The fire was isolated to an overhang, according to the Milwaukee Fire Department.

The building was evacuated. No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.