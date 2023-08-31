Former Milwaukee health commissioner's resignation records released

Documents just obtained by FOX6 News shed light on what led to the former Milwaukee health commissioner's abrupt January resignation.

Right before she resigned, Kirsten Johnson had a heated email exchange with Ald. Michael Murphy. FOX6 received the records that show the city investigated Johnson's allegations that Murphy had lied about her, that she was responsible for not hosting a public meeting before opening a temporary homeless shelter in his district.

The investigation report stated the city found no evidence to back up the claim that Murphy lied about Johnson.

The tensions centered on a shelter at a former convent on 68th Street. The Milwaukee Health Department leased it starting in November 2022 and then housed homeless people who had COVID-19. Murphy, the alderman of the district where it was located, said people living nearby were not notified before it opened, even though he asked for that.

"When a type of use goes in like in a neighborhood, at a minimum, a neighborhood meeting should be held to inform residents what the intention is, what the use is, what the consequences are going to be and how long will it be," Murphy said. "That wasn’t done."

Former convent on 68th Street, Milwaukee

In a Dec. 12, 2022 email to Johnson, the alderman wrote he was extremely disappointed, and it was "an embarrassment not only for you but also for the mayor's office and myself."

After the shelter opened, the Milwaukee Health Department hosted a community meeting, attended by Murphy and Commissioner Johnson.

"A question was asked: ‘Why did this happen?’ I said, the health department should have set up a neighborhood meeting. That's it," said Murphy. "It didn’t even say health commissioner. I said the health department should have held a neighborhood meeting. And I said, ‘I apologize on behalf of the health department.’"

Things then boiled over in January 2023. There were questions about how long people would stay in the temporary shelter, which had an occupancy permit set to expire at the end of that month. The building inspection commissioner told Murphy over e-mail that the health department was going to request occupancy through April, but then switched to relocating people within weeks.

Murphy then wrote Johnson in an email: "The original problem surrounding this proposal was the lack of communication between the health department and my office. Why, again, was I not informed that your plans have changed?"

Ald. Michael Murphy

Twenty-five minutes later, Johnson replied. She wrote that Murphy asked the building inspection commissioner to close the building, which "you falsely accused of operating without a valid license when you are well aware it is valid until January 31." She continued: "Communicating with you to request the initial permit was a courtesy…I was willing to be publicly shamed by you to assure families were not put out on the street…You repeatedly shamed me and humiliated me in a public forum. I have no interest in communicating with someone who has no respect for professionals or women…I refuse to participate in your continued manipulation and bullying."

"Just not factually true. I have had the honor and privilege of representing my district for 34 years, and I have worked with hundreds and hundreds of women throughout my career," Murphy said. "To be honest, out-of-the-blue shocked at that response."

A minute after sending that Jan. 5 email to Murphy, Johnson wrote the mayor's chief of staff saying: "I quit. I want three months severance. And you will hear from my attorney."

Email from Kirsten Johnson to Milwaukee mayor's office

Four days later, Jan. 9, she submitted her formal resignation letter – which would take effect in March. In that letter, Johnson wrote: "This has been the hardest professional decision I have made…I am also heartbroken. Leading this department and serving Milwaukee residents has been the greatest privledge of my career."

In February, Gov. Tony Evers appointed Johnson to serve as secretary of the Department of Health Services.

As far as the old Dominican Sisters of the Perpetual Rosary convent on 68th Street, Murphy said he still hasn't seen a proposal from the owner. That center of political firestorm now sits quiet and empty.