Milwaukee Harley-Davidson Homecoming, ‘traffic will be impacted’

It's going to be a loud weekend in Milwaukee as thousands of motorcyclists celebrate Harley-Davidson's 120th anniversary, and the H-D orange isn't the only orange the bikers will see on the road.

The Harley-Davidson Homecoming 120th Anniversary party July 13-16 takes place at the same time as Bastille Days in Milwaukee's Cathedral Square Park – and amid the busy construction season.

"Pretty much everywhere in the metro-Milwaukee area is going to be impacted," said Cory Strey, Milwaukee Police Department. "Traffic will be impacted in areas that they’re not used to, so take your time getting places."

The party will include performances by Foo Fighters and Green Day in Veterans Park and activities at the area Harley-Davidson dealerships, among other events planned for guests.

You should expect road closures near Veterans Park and the Harley-Davidson Museum, especially Sunday during the parade. It starts at American Family Field and ends at Veterans Park. Closures are expected from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

"There will be a lot of motorcyclists just traveling the freeways throughout this entire event," said Strey.

If you're trying to get to the lakefront, you might want to avoid Cathedral Square Park, where Bastille Days will be taking place from July 14-17. This will involve closures impacting East Kilbourn Avenue from North Jackson Street to North Milwaukee.

"The biggest thing is just watch any street signs, follow any detours that might be posted," said Strey.

All of this is in addition to the ongoing area construction projects.

"The lanes get a little bit tighter when we’re in construction zones so double-check your mirrors if you’re on a motorcycle," said Strey. "Just be aware of any gravel, especially in construction zones.

The City of Milwaukee offers a list of current construction projects if you're interested in avoiding the impacted areas.