Milwaukee Harley-Davidson 120th, Colombia contingent includes 160+

The Harley-Davidson Homecoming 120th Anniversary celebration officially got underway on Thursday, July 13, bringing in a sea of bikers from around the world, including a contingent of more than 100 from Colombia.

"This is like, our Mecca," said Willy Bolivar.

Even those far from home said the Harley-Davidson 120th celebration is a homecoming all the same.

"It became a lifestyle," said Bolivar. "It’s like, part of my blood."

Bolivar was among more than 160 in town from Colombia. Some used a ferry from their country to Panama to ride their Harleys the whole way to Milwaukee.

"People in Latin America see Harley-Davidson as the grand ambassador of U.S. culture because it represents freedom, as well," said Bolivar.

As the celebration of the company's 120 years began, there were flags from around the world.

"Seeing all them coming together under one flag, the Harley-Davidson flag, that, to me, touches my soul so deep," said Bolivar.

Ana Pimenta and Ana Sophia Scucato came from Brazil.

"To be able to come back here, celebrate again is very, very emotional for us," they said.

Five years ago, leading up to the 115th-anniversary celebration, the two visited 115 Harley-Davidson dealerships in 115 days, a way to celebrate Scucato being 10 years cancer-free.

"I said, if I can do that, I am a survivor," said Scucato. "I got cured. Why not make it a way to send a message to everybody? Take care. Watch for yourself. Watch for your health, so you can ride more happier."

For the 120th, they handed out books commemorating their adventure. FOX6's Ted Perry interviewed them during the 115th.

"We made so many friends during the trip," said Scucato.

Bolivar also made the news during the last anniversary celebration, talking about what happened on the trip to Milwaukee.

"Off of a pickup truck, here comes a mattress flying and knocked off my buddy off his bike," said Bolivar.

Bolivar’s friend was OK, and he said the trip for the 120th was much smoother.