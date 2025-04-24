Federal gun, drug case; Milwaukee man to remain in custody for now

The Brief A Milwaukee man appeared in federal court on gun and drug charges. Prosecutors said the bulk of the items were found in the man's soon-to-be day care. The government is appealing a judge's order to release him with curfew and GPS restrictions.



Federal prosecutors said guns and drugs were found in a Milwaukee man's former bar and soon-to-be day care. He appeared in court on Wednesday and will remain in custody – for now.

In Court:

Timothy Bea, 41, was in federal court on Wednesday for a detention hearing. The government wants to keep him in custody, pending trial, saying he's a flight risk and danger to the community.

Bea has no criminal convictions, has a concealed carry permit and his defense attorney said he has "everything on the line to follow court orders."

A judge agreed that Bea's lack of criminal history weighed in his favor and ordered him released with curfew and GPS monitoring. However, that was put on hold; the government is appealing the judge's order.

Guns, drugs found

The backstory:

A brick of drugs that tested positive for fentanyl was found during a traffic stop. Investigators then searched two properties that Bea owns – a West Allis home, and a Milwaukee building and former bar.

Across the two properties, authorities discovered drug presses, pounds of drugs, money counters, more than a dozen guns and at least seven drum magazines.

Space presented as day care

Dig deeper:

Bea appeared before a city committee last spring for the bar he ran out of the building called Bar 1000, which closed in late summer or early fall of 2024. The government said the building was in the process of being transitioned into a day care facility, and the bulk of the drugs and guns were found in an upstairs unit of that building.

Guns, drugs seized during federal investigation, Timothy Bea charged

It's a building the government said Bea was using to store and traffic fentanyl and cocaine that appeared to soon open for child care services. The sign on the outside says "iCare Childcare."

That business is registered with the state and owned by bea's long-term girlfriend. She was arrested alongside Bea and was released without charges. She has not been charged in connection to the case.

What's next:

The government said it will file its argument to keep Bea in custody by Friday. If convicted, he faces a minimum of 40 years in prison.