Milwaukee man arrested; drugs, guns found inside building presenting as day care

Signs say it's a day care, but inside, police found pounds of fentanyl, cocaine and guns.

Investigators later searched a West Allis house and found drug presses and more guns.

What we know:

It started with a traffic stop.

Last Thursday night, April 17, deputies pulled an SUV over for too much window tint on I-43 northbound in downtown Milwaukee. A brick of fentanyl under the hood led to police raiding two properties the next day, both owned by the same man: 41-year-old Timothy Bea.

Timothy Bea

Federal prosecutors charged Bea on Friday, April 18, with drug and gun charges.

The car is registered to Bea at a building he owns near 21st and Teutonia, which was formerly called Bar 1000. It now says iCare Childcare. The drug gang task force searched the building on Friday.

Inside, police found more than 11 pounds of fentanyl, more than two pounds of cocaine and three guns, including one with a switch.

In his West Allis home, near 76th and Beloit, documents say investigators found two drug presses, a money counter and nearly a dozen firearms.

Those in the home declined to comment.

Dig deeper:

Back at Bea's building, it's unclear if a day care ever operated out of the location.

Multiple neighbors that FOX6 News spoke with said the signage had changed over the last several months, but they had never seen any children coming or going.

iCare Childcare is registered to 42-year-old Crystal Robinson.

Crystal Robinson

Arrest records show Robinson was in the car with Bea when they were both arrested. She was released from custody and is not charged in connection to the case.

State records show Robinson runs the day care out of her home.

FOX6 News attempted to get in contact with Robinson but was unsuccessful.