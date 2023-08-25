Gun violence vigil, Milwaukee community gathers at site of homicide

Leaders and members of the Milwaukee community pleaded for an end gun violence across the city, holding a vigil Friday night, Aug. 25.

The vigil was in light of an uptick in violence they've seen across the city, leaders said, and even in the location here where the vigil itself was held.

"Every community in the city here in Milwaukee, everybody is experiencing the violence," said Evolve Church Pastor Devon Jackson.

Where dozens united in prayer Friday outside Evolve Church, tragedy struck just a few weeks earlier. A 9-year-old was shot and killed back in the parking lot near 76th and Mill last month.

"To come out and pray for our community, I felt that it was very well needed," said Shaneika Janae, who attended the vigil with her daughter.

Fatal shooting at shopping center near 76th and Mill, Milwaukee

People at the vigil honored the life of that 9-year-old and all the people who've died from gun violence. A 14-year-old has been charged in the boy's death.

"It can happen to anybody's child," said Evolve Church Pastor Devon Jackson. "To be able to know that's so near to us in our community, I think that it’s a call for us to come to action."

Together, a community honored the 9-year-old's life.

"Our goal, our focus is not only to bring the community together, but to reestablish the notion of the community," Jackson said. "Just to be able to restore peace back in the community…it’s a call for us to come to action."

The Milwaukee Police Department reported, while homicides are down 24% from 2022, non-fatal shootings are up 7%.