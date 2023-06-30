Milwaukee man threatened peeing dogs with gun: complaint

article

A Milwaukee man is accused of pointing a gun at another man's dogs after they were peeing in his yard Sunday, June 25.

Jason Cheely, 39, is charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Milwaukee police were called to a neighborhood near Granville and Bradley where a man said Cheely put a gun in his dog's mouth and "threatened to shoot the dog." A witness said they saw Cheely with a gun threatening to shoot the dogs when one of them started to urinate.

According to a criminal complaint, Cheely said the man had let his dogs loose in the neighborhood – and they were "urinating on his property." Cheely said one of the dogs charged him, so he pointed a gun at the dogs.

Police searched Cheely's home and found a gun, ammunition, a holster and an additional magazine. The complaint states Cheely was convicted of a felony in 2003 and, as a result, not allowed to have a gun.

In court Friday for his initial appearance, Cheely received a $1,000 signature bond.