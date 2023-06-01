Milwaukee girl shot, killed; Benjamin Garrett sentenced, 22 years prison

An 18-year-old Milwaukee man who pleaded guilty in connection with the October 2022 fatal shooting of a 12-year-old girl at 37th and Rohr was sentenced to 22 years in prison on Thursday, June 1.

Benjamin Garrett

Benjamin Garrett pleaded guilty in March to charges associated with this crime. Those included:

First-degree reckless homicide – party to a crime

First-degree recklessly endangering safety – party to a crime

In addition to prison time, Garrett was sentenced to six years of extended supervision.

Case details

According to the criminal complaint against Garrett, police interviewed the woman who was wounded. She told officials she had just returned from grocery shopping -- and parked in the alley behind her house. The woman stated she saw two young males walking in the alley -- it appeared to her that they were looking around as if they were looking for something. The complaint says both of the young males were masked -- one was wearing a surgical mask, and the other was wearing a black ski mask that covered his entire face.

The woman's husband was staring at both the young men, the complaint says. As they walked past their car, one of the young men said, "Can I get my face back," the complaint says. He then pulled down his mask, revealing his face.

After walking past their car, the first young man pulled out a gun. The woman told the young man, "he did not need to do anything with the gun, that it's not worth it." The young men kept walking.

12-year-old fatally shot near 37th and Rohr

The complaint says when the two young men were about four houses away, the first young man "began to shoot at her and her family." The woman turned to take cover, and when she did, she was shot in the back. The woman then saw that her daughter had been shot, the complaint says.

Another person spoke with police on Oct. 11 -- and indicated they "saw a Facebook photo of the person" who fired the shots. Authorities say they used this photo and social media to identify Benjamin Garrett, the defendant.

