12-year-old Milwaukee girl fatally shot, woman hurt

A 12-year-old was fatally shot Monday evening, Oct. 10 near 37th and Rohr.

Police said the child, a girl, died at the hospital.

A Milwaukee woman, 46, was also shot. She is expected to survive.

Part of the police investigation focused on 37th Street while other officers investigated in an alley behind it.

Neighbors said they heard several gunshots around 6 p.m. One neighbor said she grabbed her grandson and ran inside.

Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

12-year-old boy shot near 37th and Congress

It marked the second time in four days that a Milwaukee 12-year-old was shot.

A boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot Thursday night near 37th and Congress.

At last check, no arrests had been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.