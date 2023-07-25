Girl shot, Milwaukee teen's drug dealer the target: complaint

article

A Milwaukee teen is now charged with reckless injury in connection to the July 18 shooting of a 5-year-old girl.

According to court filings, 17-year-old Isjon Sawyer said he was shooting at his drug dealer at the time.

Police ware called to the scene near 41st and Wright around 5:30 p.m. Officers found the girl in the front yard of a home with multiple gunshot wounds; she was then taken to a hospital.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A criminal complaint states witnesses saw Sawyer "fire multiple shots" toward a car that was driving down 41st Street. One witness said she saw several children playing outside when she heard gunshots. The witness then saw the 5-year-old on the ground yelling "Help me! Help me!" Another witness said she saw Sawyer run off after the girl was shot.

The 5-year-old had two gunshot wounds to her right leg, which broke the bone, one gunshot wound to her left leg and a graze wound to her right arm. Officers found ten bullet casings at the scene.

Milwaukee shooting, 41st and Wright

Per the complaint, Sawyer told police he met his drug dealer at Butterfly Park – a few blocks from the shooting scene – earlier that day. He said he grabbed the dealer's gun and ran to a home near 41st and Wright where he hid for a few hours. When he walked outside, Sawyer told police he saw the dealer pointing a finger at him from inside a car – so he started shooting. He said he then saw the 5-year-old laying motionless and he ran away.

The gun was recovered.

Sawyer made his initial court appearance July 25 and received $50,000 cash bond.