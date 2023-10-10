Milwaukee gas station's license revoked; site of fatal shooting

article

The Milwaukee Common Council revoked on Tuesday, Oct. 10 the license of the Clark gas station near Teutonia and Roosevelt. It is the place where 29-year-old Isaiah Allen was fatally shot by store security over snack cakes.

The shooting happened early Wednesday, Aug. 16.

Gas station shooting near Teutonia and Roosevelt, Milwaukee

Natalie Easter, Allen's mother, said her son suffered from mental health issues. She said before the shooting, Allen stole sweets.

"I was told he took a box of 25-cent cakes," Easter previously told FOX6 News. "A gun shouldn’t come into play, especially over something so meaningless."

Investigators said 56-year-old William Pinkin turned himself two days after the Aug. 16 shooting. He is now charged with first-degree intentional homicide, and it's not his first run-in with the law.

William Pinkin

Investigators said video showed Allen taking Little Debbie snack cakes from a gas station near Teutonia and Roosevelt without paying for them.

"(Pinkin) gets within a little more than arms-length behind him, holds up the gun and shoots towards the back of (Allen's) head," Prosecutor Arthur Thexton read from the complaint.

Pinkin was convicted of first-degree reckless homicide in 1990, prosecutors said. He was released in 2018 but went back to prison in 2019. Officials confirm he was released in March of this year.

This is a developing story.