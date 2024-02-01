Milwaukee gas station shooting; Dayquan Jenkins sentenced, 20 years

article

A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Dayquan Jenkins on Friday, Jan. 26 to 20 years in prison plus another 15 years of extended supervision in connection with a fatal shooting that happened at a gas station near 7th and Keefe in November 2022.

Jenkins, who was one of four young men charged in this case, pleaded guilty in November 2023 to amended charges of second-degree reckless homicide and felon in possession of a firearm.

Case details

According to the criminal complaint, a witness told police he was with the man who was killed in the shooting, and words were exchanged between them and some guys at the gas station. He said as they got back into his car, the group of men from the gas station immediately started to shoot at them, striking the man who was killed.

Gas station shooting 7th and Keefe Milwaukee

Surveillance showed a red Kia arrived at the gas station and the above-mentioned witness went inside and got into an argument with five men who were already inside. When all the men exited the gas station, the witness said he got into his Kia and began to drive away. At that time, the complaint says Jenkins handed a firearm to Bruce Davis, who started shooting as the Kia pulled away.

The video showed another man in a bright blue sweatshirt also fired at the same time in the same direction, and Makaelon Bennett also began firing a pistol with a drum magazine at the same time in the same direction, the complaint says.

Gas station shooting 7th and Keefe Milwaukee

Police found 41 spent 9mm cartridge casings in the area.

The victim died from three gunshot wounds. The death was ruled a homicide.

Makaelon Bennett; Bruce Davis; Dayquan Jenkins; Jahmichael Jordan

The men charged in this case were all identified from the video and positively ID'd by either parole agents or police who had previous contact with them.