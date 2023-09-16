Gas station ax thief, Milwaukee police seek man after break-in

Milwaukee police have a mystery on their hands after a gas station was broken into Wednesday, Sept. 13.

It happened at a Citgo near 59th and Hampton around 2:30 a.m. Days later, a board blocked the aftermath of a brazen break-in.

Surveillance shows the thief hitting a glass window. A camera inside captured a man using an ax to pierce through it, knocking over items.

The thief eventually squeezed his way into the store. Workers said video recorded him cutting through more thick glass to get behind the counter. He spent roughly 45 seconds filling a trash bag with items.

"Cigarettes, lighters and some cash," said employee Mohammad Awan, who was off work when the crime happened.

Thief breaks into Citgo gas station near 59th and Hampton with an ax

The thief got out without a problem, and workers said he left the ax behind. It is now part of police evidence as officers work to piece together the break-in.

As police look for the man responsible, workers like Awan feel uneasy.

"We really feel uncomfortable," said Awan. "We feel like we need safety."