Milwaukee Garden Homes neighborhood partnership; visible police presence

The Brief Milwaukee police and Milwaukee County sheriff's deputies are moving into a home in the city's Garden Homes neighborhood. It is part of an effort to bring a visible law enforcement presence to the area.



After years of work to revitalize homes, a house in Milwaukee's Garden Homes neighborhood is getting new tenants.

New tenants

What we know:

The new tenants are not your usual family. It is Milwaukee police and Milwaukee County sheriff's deputies.

The home will house law enforcement – giving them a place to work, write reports, and have a visible presence in the community.

The 30th Street Industrial Corridor Corporation recently renovated one of the original Garden Homes.

Garden Homes was the country's first municipally-sponsored, community-owned housing project. It was built in the early 1920s. But over the last several years, the corridor undertook a project to rehab homes that were vacant or rundown. It was an effort to create places for families to call home – now under the watchful eye of the law.

Sheriff Balls weighs in

What they're saying:

"It's important that we have the resources that the community can access near them, so they don't have to go downtown," said Milwaukee County Sheriff Denita Ball. "It's also a good opportunity for us to interact with them in a positive way and continue to build trust within the community."

Milwaukee County Sheriff Denita Ball

What's next:

Crime and other issues are a concern for those who live in the neighborhood.

Part of the corridor's efforts to revitalize the neighborhood is to hold family events at the park, to attract people to live in the newly renovated homes, while discouraging things like loitering, gambling, drugs and other crime in the neighborhood.