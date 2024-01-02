Garage fire on Milwaukee's south side, no injuries reported

article

Fire tore through a Milwaukee garage on New Year's Day.

It happened near Bolivar and Griffin, a few blocks north of Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, around 4:40 p.m. Monday.

The Milwaukee Fire Department said several boxes inside the garage had caught fire, leading to extensive damage to the structure itself.

MFD did not say if any injuries were reported. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.