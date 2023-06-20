Milwaukee gang feud shooting, 4 hurt, teen charged

article

A Milwaukee 17-year-old is charged after prosecutors say he opened fire on a group gathered for a street fight near 38th and Roberts on May 26, injuring four people.

Avant Turner faces four counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon and two counts of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent.

A criminal complaint notes an "ongoing feud between various groups within the city of Milwaukee," including "Renzo Boys," "Shawn Boys," the "Wonnie Boys," "Brothers Before Millions (BBM)," "Road to Millions," "Get Back Gang" or the abbreviated version of "GBG" and several others.

Prosecutors say Turner is a "known member/associate of Road to Millions."

According to the complaint, as of January 2023, the feud was linked to 24 homicides, 67 non-fatal shootings and 82 shots fired incidents.

Prosecutors say Turner shot four people on the morning of May 26 near 38th and Burnham. The victims ranged in age from 16-19.

One victim said there was supposed to be a fight between females at the location of the shooting. She said after standing on the street for two minutes, she heard about 20 shots fired and realized she was hit. Another victim said she was at the location to pick up some clothes when she heard about 30 shots go off. A third victim noted "an ongoing feud between her friends and some other girls they know over boys and how they treat their friendship," so they were going to meet up to fight. She said words were exchanged and someone approached from the gangway and started shooting. The fourth victim provided a description of the shooter and identified him as Turner via a photo array.

Turner was arrested June 15 near 51st and Villard at the Citgo gas station after prosecutors say he was found in a stolen car with three others. Police say there were two guns in the car near where Turner was sitting. One was determined to be the same gun used in the shooting on May 26.

Turner was convicted as a juvenile in April 2022 of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, the complaint notes, along with taking and driving a vehicle without consent.

Turner made his initial appearance in court June 20. Cash bond was set at $25,000.