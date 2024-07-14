Milwaukee freeway closure, shots-fired incident on I-43/94

article

All northbound lanes on I-43/94 at Becher Street in Milwaukee were blocked off for more than an hour due to a shots-fired incident on Sunday, July 14.

Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office squad vehicles were seen blocking the lanes on the DOT camera.

The sheriff's office said they closed off the section of freeway due to a shots-fired call, with a person saying a bullet struck their vehicle.

No one was taken to the hospital and there is no suspect.

Traffic was backing up to the Plainfield curve at 11 a.m. By 12:20 p.m. the lanes were reopened.