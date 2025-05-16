article

The Brief The Forensic Science and Protective Medicine Facility is more than halfway complete. It is Milwaukee County's future hub for public safety and will house a state crime lab. Construction is slated to be completed next spring.



A new state-of-the-art crime lab is coming to Milwaukee County, and FOX6 News got a behind-the-scenes tour of the facility's progress on Friday.

What they're saying:

After two years of construction, Milwaukee County said the Forensic Science and Protective Medicine Facility is more than halfway complete. It is the county's future hub for public safety.

"This idea of the facility is finally becoming a reality," Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley said.

"This project not just reflects the physical construction of a building, but the construction of a stronger, healthier community," said Dr. Ben Weston, the Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management's chief medical director.

Construction underway on Forensic Science and Protective Medicine Facility

The facility will soon house the county's office of emergency management, the medical examiner's office and a state crime lab.

"If you’ve ever been to the medical examiner's office downtown, there’s no elbow room to do anything," said Milwaukee County Supervisor Shawn Rolland.

Although the amount of space in the office has remained the same, the medical examiner said the number of autopsies her office performs each year has more than doubled – jumping from roughly 700 in 2006 to 2,000 in 2024.

"They are not for the prosecution, they are not for the defense, they are for justice and truth," Rolland said.

The county said the facility will have a major impact on solving crimes and enhancing public safety.

"Shared understanding of advancing public safety and public health and how these two things can go hand-in-hand," said Weston.

What's next:

Construction is slated to be completed next spring.