Milwaukee food insecurities grow amid COVID, inflation

Governor Tony Evers is investing $30 million to help people in need. The money is going to two organizations that help feed Wisconsinites.

Food insecurities have had a huge increase since the pandemic started.

In Wisconsin, more than a half-million face food insecurities, and it's a problem that's gotten worse since the coronavirus pandemic began. Organizations across the state are trying to help.

At St. Vincent de Paul on Milwaukee's south side, bags were packed with warm meals on Sunday, Dec. 12.

"People and families are really in need of food, and this is our way of really giving back," said Kadaijah Dhoondia with LOAF.

The organization LOAF volunteered time to provide meals for about 100 people.

"We want to play a small part in this trying to help families here by helping give them the food," said Hasan Dhoondia, LOAF founder and CEO.

LOAF formed during the pandemic, when the need was greatest. According to Feeding America, 530,000 Wisconsinites are facing hunger. More than 170,000 of them are children.

Governor Evers, together with the Department of Agriculture, announced an investment of $30 million in the state's two largest food relief organizations, the Hunger Task Force and Feeding Wisconsin.

The need for food has grown during the pandemic.

"We don’t want any families to be left out," said Hasan Dhoondia.

The founder of LOAF has been trying to fill the need, volunteering with a different organization each month.

"This is really important, especially with the holidays and with inflation and COVID going on," said Kadaijah Dhoondia.

"It’s really important that we give hope and smiles to the families in Milwaukee," said Hasan Dhoondia.

Organizations like LOAF will not be getting any of that money through this program. They are looking for volunteers and food donations.