Firefighters surprise Children's Wisconsin patients on Christmas
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - A Christmas Day tradition continued at Children's Wisconsin on Saturday.
Firefighters with the Milwaukee and Wauwatosa fire departments used aerial platforms to surprise patients, window by window, with a visit.
Saturday marked the fourth year the fire departments have collaborated. According to the Milwaukee Fire Honor Guard, the surprise started when the child of a local firefighter was battling cancer.
In addition to the firefighters, this year's visit included appearances from Santa and Marvel characters Captain America, Black Panther and Spider-Man.
