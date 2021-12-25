Expand / Collapse search

Firefighters surprise Children's Wisconsin patients on Christmas

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Firefighters surprise Children's Wisconsin patients on Christmas Day 2021. (Courtesy: Milwaukee Fire Honor Guard)

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - A Christmas Day tradition continued at Children's Wisconsin on Saturday.

Firefighters with the Milwaukee and Wauwatosa fire departments used aerial platforms to surprise patients, window by window, with a visit.

Saturday marked the fourth year the fire departments have collaborated. According to the Milwaukee Fire Honor Guard, the surprise started when the child of a local firefighter was battling cancer.

In addition to the firefighters, this year's visit included appearances from Santa and Marvel characters Captain America, Black Panther and Spider-Man. 

