Firefighters surprise Children's Wisconsin patients on Christmas

A Christmas Day tradition continued at Children's Wisconsin on Saturday.

Firefighters with the Milwaukee and Wauwatosa fire departments used aerial platforms to surprise patients, window by window, with a visit.

Saturday marked the fourth year the fire departments have collaborated. According to the Milwaukee Fire Honor Guard, the surprise started when the child of a local firefighter was battling cancer.

In addition to the firefighters, this year's visit included appearances from Santa and Marvel characters Captain America, Black Panther and Spider-Man.

