article

The Brief A chili cook-off raised money for "life-saving" training for Milwaukee firefighters. The Local 215 event was held at House of Harley-Davidson on Saturday. It raised money for Rapid Intervention Team training for local firefighters.



A cooking competition raised money on Saturday for "life-saving" training for Milwaukee firefighters.

The Local 215 Chili Cook-Off was held at House of Harley-Davidson near 60th and Layton. All proceeds benefited local firefighter charities.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Specifically, Saturday's cook-off raised money for Rapid Intervention Team (RIT) training for local firefighters. RIT members are trained to respond quickly to rescue firefighters who are trapped, lost or injured on the job.

"That training that we've received comes from Champaign, Illinois at the Illinois Fire Service Institute," MFD Chief Aaron Lipski said. "This sort of training is extremely time- and labor- and cost-intensive."

In April, Milwaukee Firefighter Ryan McMenamin needed to be rescued while responding to a house fire on the city's south side. He suffered burns to 23% of his body.

Related article

"The crews that were on scene were super fast, and did great work," McMenamin said Saturday. "They were able to get ladders up, they were able to break the window out, and help assist me down the ladder.

"It truly is a life-changing, life-saving training."

McMenamin recovered at the hospital for 27 days and had three surgeries for skin graphs before being released. He continues to recover and has been helping at the MFD Training Academy. He hopes to return to his firehouse soon.