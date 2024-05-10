Milwaukee firefighter seriously burned heading home from hospital

Milwaukee Firefighter Ryan McMenamin was seriously burned while fighting a house fire at 8th and Hayes on April 14. On Friday, May 10, officials announced McMenamin is heading home from the hospital.

Neighbors say wind fueled flames that spread to three homes at 8th and Hayes on the city’s south side that early Sunday. One person died as a result of the house fire.

While performing a rescue attempt inside, heavy flames cut off Firefighter McMenamin. Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said at the time, the firefighter was trapped deep inside the building for more than ten minutes.

"The second floor flashed over...it goes from bad to worse. The entire area near the rear became enveloped in flames...100% in flames," said Lipski.

McMenamin used his training to crawl and stay alive, officials said.

The fire-damaged house near 8th and Hayes

In a news release on Friday, fire officials wrote the following:

"We appreciate the excellent care he has received at St. Mary’s, whose staff will continue to support him as he focuses on his rest and recovery in his home with his family. Ryan has exuded an excellent attitude throughout, and the MFD will continue to be at his side in the months ahead as he readies himself to come back to the career he was made for.

"Thank you to everyone who has held Ryan in their caring thoughts and prayers. Ryan and his family kindly ask that they be allowed their privacy as he continues to recover in the comfort of his home."

Officials indicated in April that McMenamin suffered burns on 23% of his body. His road to full recovery is expected to be challenging.

Chief Lipski noted after this incident that McMenamin comes from a lineage of Milwaukee firefighters. It was his retired firefighter father who pushed the department to receive the training that kept his son alive.