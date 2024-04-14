Fatal Milwaukee fire, 1 person dead and 1 firefighter burned

One person is dead following a fire on Milwaukee's south side in the early morning hours of Sunday, April 14.

FOX6 is working to learn more. However, Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski posted on X at 5:45 a.m. that there was one civilian casualty and one firefighter became trapped during the rescue attempt and was burned.

The firefighter needed rescue, and had to be taken to the hospital.

Houses close to the primary fire were also damaged. Firefighters could be seen on the roof of an adjacent home where there was also fire damage.

FOX6 also confirmed that the medical examiner was called to the scene.

Firefighters at the scene

This is a developing story, check back for updates.