Fire near downtown Milwaukee was training exercise, MFD says
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Fire Department said a large Saturday morning structure fire just northwest of downtown was a training exercise.
The fire was near 12th and Cherry – roughly a half-mile from Fiserv Forum – and easily visible to travelers on Interstate 43, video from shortly before 10 a.m. shows.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
If you saw the flames and were concerned, you can exhale; an MFD shift commander told FOX6 News he apologized that there was not a broader advanced notice of the exercise.