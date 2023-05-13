Expand / Collapse search

Fire near downtown Milwaukee was training exercise, MFD says

MFD training near 12th and Cherry

A large fire on Milwaukee's north side caught the attention of motorists on I-43 Saturday morning, May 13.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Fire Department said a large Saturday morning structure fire just northwest of downtown was a training exercise. 

The fire was near 12th and Cherry – roughly a half-mile from Fiserv Forum – and easily visible to travelers on Interstate 43, video from shortly before 10 a.m. shows.

If you saw the flames and were concerned, you can exhale; an MFD shift commander told FOX6 News he apologized that there was not a broader advanced notice of the exercise.