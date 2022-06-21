Milwaukee fire station reopens, 'major structural issues' repaired

article

The Milwaukee Fire Department announced on Tuesday, June 21 that Fire Station 30 has reopened following repairs.

The station near Teutonia and Locust will now resume responding to emergencies. It was temporarily closed due to "major structural issues" discovered late last year.

Fire Station 30 is an "older-style" station, built in 1911, with a basement beneath the large apparatus floor. According to MFD, evidence of a partial failure of the apparatus floor, which houses fire trucks and more, was observed in December 2021.

MFD consulted with the Department of Public Works and the city engineer, who determined the fire station had to be vacated. As a result, fire companies normally assigned to serve from the station were reassigned to a station near 13th and Reservoir while repairs got underway.

The department's 2019 annual report found Fire Station 30 was the city’s busiest – with a total of more than 10,000 runs.