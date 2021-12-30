Milwaukee fire station closed temporarily: 'Major structural issues'

article

The Milwaukee Fire Department has temporarily closed its fire station near Teutonia and Locust after "major structural issues" were found, officials announced Thursday, Dec. 30.

Fire Station 30 is an "older-style" station with a basement beneath the large apparatus floor. According to MFD, evidence of a partial failure of the floor was observed.

MFD consulted with the Department of Public Works and the city engineer, who determined the fire station must be vacated. Further assessment and repair planning will start next week. There is no timeline for returning to the fire station at this time.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Fire companies normally assigned to serve from Fire Station 30 will be reassigned to respond from neighboring Fire Station 5, near 13th and Reservoir. The station has been non-operational for many years, MFD said, and provides an adequate temporary location in the near term.

Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski notified the acting mayor and the alderpersons most directly impacted by this as soon as the situation became clear, according to a news release.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Statement from Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson:

"We will resolve this issue in a way that continues to provide fire department services equitably in neighborhoods where emergency services are in high demand. I will work with Chief Lipski to find solutions that are timely, cost-effective, and fair."