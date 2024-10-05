Milwaukee fire, police department open house; job information shared
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee fire and police departments on Saturday held an open house to show the public, especially young people, what being a firefighter or police officer is all about.
"We still want to highlight people and show the human side of things," said Jordan Dickerson, a member of the city's Fire and Police Commission. "To me, that's what it's all about. Not all officers are someone with a gun and a badge, but they're a mom, they're a brother, they're a sister, they're a person who has daily hobbies and activities, and that's what we want to push more.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
An information session was held for police aide, fire cadet and police officer positions:
- Police aide (ages 17-20): $17.84-$18.37 per hour, full time
- Fire cadet (ages 17-19): $17.84-$18.37 per hour, full time
- Police officer: $63,564.75-$84,743.87, full time
There was also a chance for people to fill out an application on-site and tour the Milwaukee Safety Academy, too.