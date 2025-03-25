Milwaukee County blood transfusion program already saving lives

The Brief A new blood transfusion program is making a difference between life and death. Several fire departments now operate with type O+ blood on hand. Paramedics can administer blood to patients in the field.



A new blood transfusion program is making a difference between life and death in Milwaukee County. As leaders explained on Tuesday, it has already saved lives.

What they're saying:

On March 17, the Milwaukee Fire Department's MED 2 unit was called to a shooting on the city's north side.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds but lived, EMS workers said, thanks in part to the county's new "whole blood" program. He was the first shooting victim in Milwaukee to survive thanks to the blood transfusion.

"We are making gains instead of taking losses," said MFD Chief Aaron Lipski.

The backstory:

FOX6 News first told you about the new program in November. Several fire departments in Milwaukee County now operate with type O+ blood in temperature-controlled coolers. As a result, EMTs can perform a "whole blood" transfusion instead of an IV. Studies show it can increase survival rate by 80%.

Dig deeper:

The Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management said seven patients have been administered the whole blood. A majority of those patients experienced significant improvement before they got to a hospital.

Temperature-controlled cooler for blood

"For every one-minute delay in receiving blood, these patients have a 2% increase in death," said Dr. Ben Weston, Milwaukee County EMS.

Lipski said the blood comes from donors. He hopes, one day, temperature-controlled coolers will be available for every MED unit in the city.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"It’s proven itself already," said Lipski.

EMS workers rotate the blood within six days of it expiring and bring it to the hospital. That way, none of the blood goes to waste.