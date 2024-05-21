Milwaukee 2-alarm fire, 1st and Concordia; home destroyed, 2nd damaged
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee firefighters battled a two-alarm fire near 1st and Concordia on the city's north side early Tuesday, May 21.
Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday.
The fire appears to have started in one home that a neighbor told FOX6 News has been vacant for some time. That house appears to be a total loss.
Flames damaged a second home – but the damage is not nearly as severe.
Officials say nobody was hurt in the fire.
Five people and a dog have been displaced by the fire. They are now getting help from the Red Cross.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.