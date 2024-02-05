Milwaukee Raze & Revive initiative; 1st property demolished in 2024

Abandoned homes in Milwaukee's neighborhoods will soon be a thing of the past.

The city is getting down to business to turn eyesores into opportunity.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson and City of Milwaukee officials on Monday, Feb. 5 showcased and discussed the work already underway as part of the Raze & Revive initiative.

According to a news release, a building located at 26th and Townsend is one of the first city-owned vacant properties to be demolished in 2024 by a team within the Department of Public Works.

This team will help address the backlog of vacant abandoned buildings in different neighborhoods; Johnson said 90 city-owned vacant properties will be demolished this year.

"We are taking down dozens and dozens of homes that are beyond repair," Johnson said.

Once the Raze & Revive program is at full capacity, the DPW team will effectively double the city’s demolition capacity. These demolitions will increase public safety, improve property values, and create new opportunities for housing.

"It’s more than just an eyesore, it affects the mental health of the people who have to live here day in and day out," said Ald. Khalif Rainey, who represents the 7th District.

"We are trying without our resources to continue to revitalize their neighborhoods," District 6 Ald. Milele Coggs said. "Instead of coming out of their door and seeing a boarded-up, dilapidated home, people will see opportunity."

Mayor Johnson and the commissioners of the Department of Public Works, Department of City Development, and Department of Neighborhood Services spoke about the program and its impact. It is being funded by the American Rescue Plan.