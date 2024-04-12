Downer Theatre reopens during Milwaukee Film Festival

article

Milwaukee's oldest movie theater is officially back in business.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at Downer Theatre on Friday, April 12. The historic site is a big part of this year's Milwaukee Film Festival, which started on Thursday.

"There were some difficulties right around COVID and the theater unfortunately closed, but now with this incredible partnership with Milwaukee Film, it's opened back up," said Mayor Cavalier Johnson. "We're having some screenings, and it's open for people to come down and experience some of the cinematic experiences across the city."

Milwaukee Film announced in March that it was taking over operations at Downer Theatre, starting with this year's film festival.

Downer Theatre, which opened in 1915 and was the oldest operating movie theater in the city, shut its doors in September 2023. West Hollywood-based Landmark Theatres, which purchased Downer Theatre in the 1990s, said it closed the location as part of "evaluating its business strategy."

Downer Theatre, Milwaukee (Wisconsin Historical Society)

The 2024 Milwaukee Film Festival runs April 11-25 and will include screenings at the Downer Theatre, Milwaukee Film’s Oriental Theatre and two other local theaters – the Avalon Theater on Kinnickinnic Avenue, and the Times Cinema on Vliet Street.

Following the festival, Milwaukee Film said Downer Theatre will reopen to the public on April 26 and offer a year-round program of first-run independent, foreign and documentary films.