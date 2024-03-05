Downer Theatre reopening, Milwaukee Film takes over operations

article

The iconic, shuttered Downer Theatre on Milwaukee's east side will reopen in April.

Milwaukee Film announced on Tuesday, March 5 that it will officially take over operations starting with the April 12 Milwaukee Film Festival. Regular theater operations will resume on April 26.

"The Downer Theatre, with its storied past and charm, has been a cornerstone of Milwaukee's cinematic and cultural scene since its opening in 1915," Susan Mikulay, chair of Milwaukee Film’s board of directors, said in a news release.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Downer Theatre, which was the oldest operating movie theater in the city, shut its doors in September 2023. West Hollywood-based Landmark Theatres, which purchased Downer Theatre in the 1990s, said it closed the location as part of "evaluating its business strategy." At the same time, Milwaukee Film hinted at a possible role in Downer Theatre's future.

"Our being able to reopen the Downer this spring is a significant occasion for our organization as well as for the neighborhood," Cara Ogburn, Milwaukee Film's artistic director, said in the news release.

Featured article

The 2024 Milwaukee Film Festival runs April 11-25 and will include screenings at the Downer Theatre, Milwaukee Film’s Oriental Theatre and two other local theaters – the Avalon Theater on Kinnickinnic Avenue, and the Times Cinema on Vliet Street.

Following the festival, Milwaukee Film said the Downer Theatre will reopen to the public on April 26 and offer a year-round program of first-run independent, foreign and documentary films.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"This is a story of what dedicated supporters can do," Anne Reed, Milwaukee Film’s interim CEO, said in the news release. "By stepping forward to support Milwaukee Film, our community is saving another historic cinema, and all the moments of story and connection that can happen there again."

For those continuing to look for ways to help, Milwaukee Film has additional information online.