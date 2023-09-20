Downer Theatre in Milwaukee closed; 'thank you for your support'

The Downer Theatre in Milwaukee is now closed. An announcement was posted to social media late Tuesday night, Sept. 19.

"Landmark's Downer Theatre is now closed. We are proud to have served its community over its many years of operation. We thank you for your support," a Facebook post read.

The long time Milwaukee staple has been open for more than 108 years.

This closing comes just weeks after Marcus Theatres announced three southeast Wisconsin locations will be closing in September: Southgate, Showtime, and Saukville.

Downer Theatre

At this time, it is unclear why Downer Theatre has closed. FOX6 News has reached out to the owners and are waiting to hear back.