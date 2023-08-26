Shot in the face, Milwaukee father a 'walking miracle'

A shooting on Milwaukee's south side wounded nine people on Aug. 19.

One of the victims, a father who was shot in the face, spoke exclusively to FOX6 News one week after the shooting to share how he's doing.

Witnesses said, when gunshots went off, they ran for their lives. Jose Gonzalez said he heard gunshots and turned around – but it was too late.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"It was too late, like, I already got hit by a bullet," he said.

It happened near 14th and Burnham. Gonzalez, 30, was one of the nine victims. The youngest person wounded was 16 years old.

Jose Gonzalez performing, with daughter

"I got shot in the face," said Gonzalez. "It went through the side of my face, and then through my mouth – it was crazy.

"God was with me, in that moment, I didn’t think I was going to make it honestly. It was gushing out too much blood."

Gonzalez said everyone was leaving Puerto Rican Family Festival when the shooting happened. He said one thing was on his mind.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"You could of actually killed maybe all of us that night," he said. "I was afraid I wouldn’t be able to see my family or see my daughter."

It's something Gonzalez's sister, Jane Mari, couldn't even fathom.

"Then I found out that he got shot in the face, it was so horrible to see, I almost fainted," she said.

It's an injury that's now impacting Gonzalez's work as a musician.

Jose Gonzalez in hospital after being shot in the face near 14th and Burnham

"I still can’t really talk. I fractured my jaw bone, I have problems speaking now," he said. "It’s hard to present myself the way I used to because it’s like so much damage, I can’t work now."

Gonzalez said he's having surgery on his jaw next month. A GoFundMe online fundraiser was created to help with his medical expenses.

"I think I’m a walking miracle," he said. "I didn’t think I was going to make it at all."

Police arrested a 22-year-old Milwaukee man for the shooting. Charges are pending with the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.