Milwaukee father killed by reckless driving 'trying to get to work'

A weekend crash left a Milwaukee man dead and another arrested. It happened on Milwaukee's south side early Saturday, Jan. 8.

More than 24 hours later, FOX6 found debris from the crash in the area near Cesar Chavez Drive and Scott Street. Police say the impact of the crash caused the two vehicles to hit a light pole. A Milwaukee man, 40, did not survive.

"He died in one of my biggest fears; a car accident," said Talanesha Anderson-Carolina, daughter of the victim.

It's a nightmare turned reality for the family of Charles Anderson, a Milwaukee husband and father.

"Honestly, it don’t seem real," said Anderson-Carolina.

Anderson was on his way to work around 6 a.m. when police say another driver was speeding down Cesar Chavez Drive in the oncoming traffic lane. That driver, a-20-year-old man, hit Anderson, who was making a left turn near Scott Street.

"When he left home at 5:47 that Saturday morning, I didn’t know that that’d be the last time we were laying next to each other," said Nebraska Carolina, Charles Anderson's wife.

Anderson died as a result of the crash, and the 20-year-old man was arrested.

"If you’re driving reckless, there’s a chance you’re going to take somebody away from their lovers," said Charles Anderson, son of the victim.



Anderson's wife and children said they're frustrated by Milwaukee's reckless driving epidemic, and they don't want anyone else to go through losing a loved one.

"Everybody is just trying to get to their destination," said Anderson-Carolina. "He was just trying to get to work."

"It's way too many people getting hurt," said Nebraska Carolina.

While those close to Anderson are still in shock, they're remembering him as the backbone of the family, always putting his loved ones first. They hope anyone who gets behind the wheel will slow down.

"Be more caring and not reckless," said Anderson's son.

Police say charges are expected against the 20-year-old arrested in this case.