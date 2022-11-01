Milwaukee father of 14 fatally shot, 20 bullet casings found

A Milwaukee father was shot and killed Thursday, Oct. 27 near 49th and Clarke, where police said they found 20 bullet casings. Herron Washington's family doesn't know what led to his death, but they said someone must know something.

"My daddy was a good man," said Mary Washington.

Mary and Sherronda Washington sifted through the leaves near 49th and Clarke Tuesday, days after their father, 56, lost his life there.

"He didn’t deserve what happened to him," said Sherronda Washington.

Herron Washington was found shot to death shortly after midnight on Oct. 27. Milwaukee police said more than 20 bullet casings were found on the scene.

"I’m not holding up because it’s not fair," said Mary Washington.

The sisters traveled from out of state to share a message with Milwaukee residents.

"It’s never going to get better if people are hiding and laying low, if people are scared to talk," said Sherronda Washington.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Washington's daughters said they don't know why anyone would want to hurt the Milwaukee father of 14 and business owner.

"He literally took care of people, and this is the repayment that he had? It’s just terrible," said Sherronda Washington.

While police investigate, the sisters are doing what they can to get answers, staying optimistic someone knows something and their efforts will lead to justice for their dad.

"I drove all the way from Florida to get this message out, and I’ll be damned if I don’t get no justice for my father," said Sherronda Washington.

The family has set up an online fundraiser for funeral expenses.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Milwaukee police.