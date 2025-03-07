Milwaukee fatal stabbing; 62-year-old accused of killing his nephew

article

The Brief A Milwaukee man is accused of fatally stabbing his own nephew near 18th and Hopkins. The incident happened on Tuesday, March 4. The defendant told police his nephew was "talking crazy" and slapped him before he retaliated.



A 62-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of fatally stabbing his nephew on Tuesday, March 4. The accused is Patrick Riley Jr. – and he faces a single criminal count of first-degree reckless homicide.

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched on the evening of Tuesday, March 4 to investigate a stabbing near 18th and Hopkins. When they arrived on the scene, officers found a stabbing victim inside a residence. The 35-year-old victim was deceased.

Police spoke with a person at the residence who said the victim and his uncle got into a fight. The person pointed to the defendant, who was standing outside the home. Riley Jr. was arrested.

The next day, detectives interviewed Riley Jr. The defendant told the detective he was sitting on a chair inside the screen porch when his nephew came on the porch and "was talking crazy. His nephew told him that he was going to slap him. (The nephew) then slapped (Riley) in the face," the complaint says. Riley Jr. said he "blanked out," picked up a folding knife that was on the table and "stuck" his nephew one time, the complaint says. The defendant said he then walked to a neighbor and asked her to call 911 and then call his sister.

Riley Jr. made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Friday, March 7. The judge hearing the case ordered a competency examination for Riley Jr. – and cash bond was set at $150,000.

Riley Jr. is due back in court on April 7 – when the doctor's report is due to be returned.