Milwaukee shootings Sunday; 2 dead, 2 injured

Two people are dead after different shootings happened in Milwaukee on Sunday, March 3.

54th and Silver Spring

A 42-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said it happened around 3:36 p.m.

A 57-year-old victim and 34-year-old man were taken to the hospital and police said their conditions are serious. Police said the 34-year-old man was taken into custody regarding the shooting.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

38th and Garfield

A 22-year-old was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead. The shooting happened just after 3 p.m.

Scene near 38th and Garfield

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.