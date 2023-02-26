Milwaukee fatal shooting, woman killed near 27th and Grange

A woman, 25, was shot and killed in Milwaukee Sunday night, Feb. 26 near 27th and Grange.

It happened around 9 p.m.

The medical examiner confirmed this is a homicide investigation.

FOX6 News reached out to Milwaukee police for more information, including what may have led to the gunfire and whether any arrests have been made.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

